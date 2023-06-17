The Ibeku Traditional Rulers Council today inducted into their fold, the new traditional ruler of Isiama Afaraukwu, Ibeku, His Royal Majesty, Eze Amaechi Ugwueje, Egwu Ukwu III of Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA.

Ezeh Ugwueje replaced late HRM Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, the father of the IPOB detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu as the traditional ruler of the Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North after officially being presented with the staff of office by the immediate past Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu last May.

Speaking afterwards, Eze Ugwueje noted that the induction by the Ibeku Traditional Rulers Council is proof that the council backed him in view of the fact that the stool was highly contested, stating that due process was followed.

While extending hands of fellowship to all, he urged for the need for teamwork for the good of the people, disclosing “There is no problem in my community and the community said it is enough. We have to move forward, be together and let the government know where we are coming from for development”.

He recognized the predicament of the youths, hence the need to re-orientate them to ensure they recognize the dignity of labour in whatever ventures they are into and to help them re-orientate themselves.

“We will get the government to listen to the plight of our community. My approach to leadership would be from bottom to top in order to re-strategize, re-integrate and ascertain what happened in the past and know how to tackle any issues”, he said.

He assured me that he will use his international experience to bring international concepts to develop the community.

Reacting after admitting Eze Ugwueje, the Chairman, Ibeku Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Eze Iheanyichukwu Ezeigbo urged him to do well, care for his people and carry everybody along.

“Try to bring all together to enthrone a peaceful atmosphere in the community”, he urged.

Earlier, the former cabinet of the Egwu Ukwu autonomous community paid him a solidarity visit and pleaded their support to his administration.

Leader of the delegation, Chief Chimechefulam Odoemela said there is no more rift in the land over the kingship tussle as peace has been restored.





