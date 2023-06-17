Bandits attacked the Ungwan Maaji community in the New Millenium City suburb of Kaduna on Friday night, resulting in the shooting of one person and the kidnapping of six others.

A survivor, who spoke with journalists in Kaduna on Saturday, recounted that the hoodlums arrived in the area around 9:10 pm and targeted a house close to Chaha Eye Hospital, where they abducted a housewife and her house help.

According to reports, the bandits also attacked another house on the same street, kidnapping four more individuals.

An eyewitness revealed that two other individuals who were outside their house were also abducted, but they managed to escape while being taken away through a stream at the back of the community.

The Imam of the area, narrating his escape, stated that he had not returned home after leading the Isha’i prayer, typically performed around 8:00 pm, when the kidnappers arrived.

“I was taken in front of the Mosque, and then they broke into two other houses and took six people. While they were breaking into the second house, myself, another neighbour, and the woman with her house help kidnapped from the first house were asked to lie down on the bare floor over there,” the Imam explained.

“After the bandits broke into the second house and took four people, there were eight of us, and then they started leading us out of the community. When we reached the stream at the far end of the community, the two of us who were taken outside managed to escape while they were attempting to make us cross the stream.”

He added, “The bandits were young boys. I believe the oldest among them should not be more than 20 years old.”

It was also reported that the bandits shot a resident of the area who was returning home in his car.

When our correspondent visited the area on Saturday morning, the bullet-ridden Peugeot 406 belonging to the shot resident was still present.

According to residents, “The man was returning in his car, and the bandits attempted to stop him, but he refused. As a result, they sprayed his vehicle with bullets.”





When contacted, the spokesperson for the command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, stated that he would reach out to the DPO in charge of Millennium City for information and provide a briefing to the press later. However, as of press time, he had not done so.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…