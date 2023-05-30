A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Segun Ajibulu has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency address the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country by clamping down on saboteurs.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Tuesday, the party leader explained that the decision to reiterate the removal of fuel subsidy was in order, but added that the situation should be handled appropriately before it turned into a crisis.

Ajubulu maintained Tinubu’s inaugural speech was inspiring especially the economic policies with the total removal of the Petrol Subsidy would fastrack economic prosperity and renewed hope for the citizens.

The former Senatorial aspirant commended the security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and hitch- free transition, urging the new administration to hit the ground running.

Ajibulu, the leader of the SouthWest professionals, promised the support of his members to the new administration ,stressing that Nigerians in the diaspora shall be willing to collaborate with Tinubu’s government.

He said, “I want to use the medium to rejoice with Tinubu and Senator Shettima on their successful Inauguration as President and Vice President respectively. I equally want to thank Nigerians for voting and believing in the capacity of the two great personalities to lead them.

“For me ,the total removal of fuel subsidy is long overdue and we are happy that the new administration has taken the bold step to do away with it . But the report reaching us from across the country indicated that fuel Scarcity had resurfaced. This is pure act of sabotage and President Tinubu must act fast to nip it in the bud before the opposition takes advantage of the situation to unleash mayhem on the nation.

“Let’s keep on supporting the new administration by offering good suggestions and prayers that would make it succeed. The task is, no doubt enormous but trusting in God, we believe in the capacity of the two patriotic leaders to effect positive change.”

On how to revamp the economy , Ajibulu lauded the initiative of the Tinubu’s administration in targeting a higher GDP growth and to significantly reduce unemployment.

