Fuel scarcity: DSS gives marketers 48 hours to resolve crisis

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday waded into the current fuel scarcity in the country as it gave a 48 hours ultimatum to the stakeholders in the oil sector within which to end the scarcity.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja shortly after a meeting with the stakeholders by the leadership of the nation’s secret police on the scarcity, its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunnaya, said that the Service decided to wade into the development in the interest of the nation, adding that the service will not fold its arms to allow some individuals or group to destabilise the country.

He said that during the meeting, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited discovered that it had about 1.9 billion litres of PMS in stock which will last for the period of Yuletide and long after.

He declared that after the expiration of the ultimatum, the DSS will commerce a nationwide operation to ensure that the products are made available no matter what.

More details coming soon…

