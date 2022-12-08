FG re-appoints Oladunni, ARMTI Executive Director

Federal Government has re-appointed Dr. Olufemi Oladunni as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Kwara State for the second term in office.

In a statement by the institute’s Head of the Public Relations Unit, Mr. Mayowa Gidado, on Thursday, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the renewal effective from October 28, 2022, through a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe.

“It would be recalled that Dr. Oladunni was first appointed in November 2018 after serving in an acting capacity for two years”, the statement said.

According to him, Dr. Oladunni’s first time was both revolutionary and impactful with frontiers-breaking achievements and sustainable legacies, which he said earned him a second-term reappointment.

The statement, which described Dr. Oladunni as an “astute and highly sought after technocrat with a stellar career as a trainer and consultant par excellence in the field of Agriculture and Rural Development” said that he has national and international recognitions to show for it.

“The ARMTI community congratulates and rejoices with Dr. Olufemi Oladunni on his reappointment and wishes him greater achievements in his second tenure”, the statement said.

