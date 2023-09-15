Apple is in the news again as France has halted the sale of the iPhone 12 in the country due to reports of the device emitting radiation above the acceptable threshold.

France’s national frequency agency (ANFR), which manages all radio frequencies in France, warned the tech giant that if it cannot resolve the radiation issue with a software update, Apple will be forced to recall every iPhone 12 in the country.

Apple has come out to contest France’s review, stating that the iPhone was set with a regulator and has been put through various lab tests. The tech giant claimed the iPhone complies with all relevant regulations, including radiation regulations.

The European country has issued a deadline of 2 weeks to the tech firm, stating that failure to act will result in the recollection of every iPhone 12 in the country.

France’s Digital Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, promised to share the nation’s findings with other regulators across the trading bloc, which could incite a snowball effect.

SOURCE: BBC

