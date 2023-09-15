On Friday, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, declared that he has not resigned from office as the duly elected Deputy Governor of the state, saying, “I remain in office as the deputy governor of Ondo State.”

Ayedatiwa, who was reacting to publications on social media that he has resigned as the deputy governor of the state in a purported pre-signed resignation letter, said he has no intention to resign, describing the report as a figment of the imagination of the writer.

In a statement personally signed by Ayedatiwa and made available to journalists in the state, the Deputy Governor denied the story was designed to cause disharmony in the state.

The Ondo Deputy Governor warned those behind the publications to desist from such acts, urging the people of the state to disregard the purported resignation.

The letter read: “My attention has been drawn to a rumour of a purported pre-signed resignation letter, signed by me, being circulated in the public domain.

“I wish to state that I, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, has not, do not intend and will not sign/author any letter resigning my position as the duly elected Deputy Governor in a joint ticket with my principal, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu

He stated, “I took an oath the day I was sworn in along with Mr. Governor on February 24th, 2021, to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a four-year mandate which terminates on February 23rd, 2025.

“I remain loyal to my Principal, and I stand by the oath I took with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four-year tenure with Mr Governor.

“To this end, I urge the people of Ondo State, the State Assembly, and the general public to disregard such letter now and in the future.”

