A total of 1,000 victims of flood disasters and other shocks in Yobe state have received the sum of N100m as support to start existence all over again under the new component of cash transfer/grant of the government.

Each of the beneficiaries received the sum of N100,000 which is expected to be invested in a business that will become a source of livelihood and self-reliance to them.

The disbursement was flagged off by the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni as part of the efforts to improve economic standard of the people of the State.

The Governor also flagged off the distribution of N10,000 monthly stipend to a total of 3,510 beneficiaries selected from across the State.

The two activities are components of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme of the Federal Government implemented by the State Governments.

The Governor, while speaking at the ceremony held in Damaturu on Thursday, said that he was made to understand that the NG-CARES is an intervention programme that is built on the platforms of existing projects of the Federal Government.

The platforms include the National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP), Youths Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO), FADAMA, Government Enterprises and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), among others.

These are all poverty alleviation and empowerment programmes being implemented at the Federal and State levels with clear objectives to expand access to livelihood support and food security services, and grants for poor and vulnerable households.

“The over one decade of insurgency challenge has no doubt compounded our economic situation with unfavourable poverty indices, and sadly, government’s post-recovery efforts are further being challenged by natural disasters, high inflation rates and the consequences of oil subsidy withdrawal.

“However, government is taking advantage of such interventions to improve the well-being of our people. It is, therefore, gratifying to note that the programme is utilizing the State Social Register of poor and vulnerable households to reach out to the targeted beneficiaries.

“The NG-CARES is indeed another effective instrument that would complement the efforts of Yobe State Government in the implementation of its post-insurgency recovery plan especially in the areas of employment and income generation as well as self-reliance.





“This administration has in this regard, employed workable and realistic measures to facilitate the recovery process of sustainable means of livelihood for our people,” he added.

Furthermore, the Governor said that, “These include training in skill acquisition, provision of tools, and start-up capital to youth and widows who opted to engage in Point of Sale (POS) business, irrigation, tailoring, painting, GSM Handset Repairs and laptops.

“Others are fish production, poultry production, small-scale rice milling, personal beauty and hygiene, furniture-making, catering, fashion design, auto technicians, electronic technicians, food processing, animal husbandry and building.

“Similarly, in collaboration with the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation, we conducted a soft skills development train-the-trainer programme for small and medium enterprises, among other livelihood restoration and empowerment drives.

“For the successful implementation of the various platforms of the NG-CARES, the State Government has made a cumulative contribution of N1,826,901,000.

“The beneficiaries include farmers, small and medium entrepreneurs as well as provision of 44 micro projects to 21 communities under the FADAMA, Community and Social Development Agency and other related programmes in the State.

“It should be noted that the N10,000 cash stipend is going to be paid monthly for a period of two years while the N100,000 is to be paid once to cushion the effect of floods and other shocks of victims of such natural disasters. I wish to appeal to the beneficiaries of these gestures to make good use of these resources for a better life,” he added.

“Let me take this opportunity to emphasize that our administration would continue to seek collaboration with the Federal Government, development partners and other relevant organizations on issues related to livelihood support and development of Yobe State in all aspects of human endeavours.

“I commend the Yobe State Office of the NG-CARES for the timely implementation of the new component of the programme, and effecting payment of the N10,000 monthly stipend which has been extended by two years by the Federal Government.

“I wish to appeal to the beneficiaries of these gestures to make good use of these resources for a better life” commending the State Office of the NG-CARES for the timely implementation of the new component of the programme, and effecting payment of the N10,000 monthly stipend.

“With these remarks, it is now my singular honour and privilege to launch the one-off payment of N100,000 to 1,000 victims of flood and other shocks and to flag off the payment of the N10,000 monthly cash stipend to 3,510 beneficiaries across the State today Thursday, 14th September 2023.

“Finally, I wish to remind the good people of our dear State to continue to pray for improved security, bumper harvest and prosperity of Yobe state and Nigeria in general,” the Governor further stated.

Speaking earlier, the state Commissioner of Humanitarian and Desaster Management, Dr. Mairo Ahmed Amshi said that the beneficiaries were selected using the state data basics of the social register, a unified register of the beneficiaries.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the gesture of the state Governor, Mai Mala Buni for ensuring that they got the intervention which they believed would get them back to life as they would invest it into businesses that will yield dividends.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE