The accreditation of four undergraduate courses at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) is likely to be in jeopardy as the National Universities Commission (NUC) has published a list of programs that have received full accreditation.

Documents signed by the Acting Director of Accreditation at NUC, Engr. Abraham Chundusu, titled “Summary of Results from the October/November 2023 Comprehensive Accreditation Exercise,” indicates that disciplines such as Law, Anatomy, Physics, and Forest & Wildlife Management currently hold interim accreditation status.

Tribune Online reports that the National Universities Commission is the agency of the Federal Government in charge of accreditation of courses in Nigerian universities, and the commission is empowered by law to set minimum academic standards for universities and accredit their degree programmes.

The document emphasised how Undergraduate programmes are evaluated for accreditation. It stated that Full Accreditation Status is valid for five years, while Interim Accreditation Status lasts for two years and will be reassessed. If a programme receives Interim Accreditation Status twice in a row, it will be denied Full Accreditation Status.

However, the Faculty of Engineering & Technology at the University of Calabar is excited to announce that they have received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC). Following a thorough assessment and dedicated efforts, five departments under the faculty have achieved full accreditation, highlighting the university’s dedication to providing high-quality engineering education.

The accredited departments include: Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering.

Furthermore, the document noted that the implementation of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) commenced in 2023/2024 academic session with students admitted into 100 level, stressing that the university is expected to ensure compliance in the utilisation of the CCMAS for all programmes.

As at press time, efforts to reach the institution’s public relations officer (PRO) failed as he wasn’t taking his calls or responding to WhatsApp messages.

