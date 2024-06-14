Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been lauded by the State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for approving and releasing the sum of N10,000 as a wage award to civil servants in the State.

The commendation was made by the Acting Chairperson of the NLC, Ibrahim Maikudi, at a news conference held on Friday at the NLC Secretariat in Bauchi.

He said that following deliberations between the Head of Service and the Labour leaders, the Governor graciously approved the sum of N10,000 as a wage award to civil servants in the state for the celebration of the 2024 Eid-El Adha.

According to him, “The Governor said the approval was in tandem with his commitment to easing the hardship faced by civil servants.”

Ibrahim Maikudi added that, “The timeliness of the release, which the organized labour appreciated, would go a long way in cushioning the current harsh economic realities faced by civil servants.”

He further added, “We write to appreciate the approval and release of N10,000 to the civil servants; it will serve as an immediate intervention that will alleviate the suffering of the civil servants in the State.”

“While appreciating and pledging their support to the governor, the unions called on the Governor to also consider pensioners with a similar gesture,” he said.

Ibrahim Maikudi urged civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by working assiduously towards the development of the state.