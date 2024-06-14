In preparation for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration coming up on Sunday, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Augustine Padonu, has ordered the deployment of 2,515 highly trained personnel across the state.

This, according to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Samuel Opebiyi, is to ensure the safety and security of members of the public before, during, and after the event.

Extending felicitations to all Muslim faithful in the pacesetter state, the Commandant directed all formations in the state to take the festival as a challenge and intensify security efforts.

These formations include the Area Commands, Divisional Commands, as well as specialized departments and units such as the Operations Department, Disaster Management Unit, the Counter-Terrorism Unit, Anti-Vandalism Unit, Armed Squad, Special Female Squad, and the Agro-Rangers.

Places targeted for personnel deployment include praying grounds, religious houses, national assets and infrastructure, road intersections, recreation centers, malls, motor parks and terminals, markets, and other public areas.

The deployed personnel were tasked with the responsibility of safeguarding national assets and infrastructure, which is a core mandate of the Corps.

Their duties also include protecting lives and property, crowd control, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, and maintaining a visible security presence.

The NSCDC personnel would be working in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure comprehensive coverage, the statement read.

Padonu also made it known that unarmed and covert officers of the Corps would be on duty during the celebration.

The Commandant urged all residents of the state, as well as visitors, to celebrate with caution and remain vigilant of their surroundings.

He advised that any suspicious activity should be reported to NSCDC and other security agencies.