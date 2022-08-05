Four burnt beyond recognition on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Four people were burnt beyond recognition in the early hours of Friday in an accident that occurred at Oniworo, after Foursquare along the Lagos -Ibadan expressway.

Tribune Online learnt that the lone accident involved a Mazda bus with registration APP934XH.

According to a statement made available by the Federal Road Safety Corps, Education Officer, Florence Okpe, said that the suspected cause of the accident was as a result of excessive speed, which led to the loss of control.

The passenger bus was reported to have rammed into the median strip and went into flames.

A total of 16 passengers were injured in the accident and have been taken to a medical facility for attention.

Okpe said the Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Umar Ahmed, had reiterated the need for motorists to stick to speed limits and obey all traffic regulations.

While condoling with the families of the deceased he prayed that God would strengthen them for the loss.