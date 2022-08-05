Yagba Rep. Member Abejide donates 20kva Generator to Kogi NUJ

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Leke Abejide has donated a 20kva Mikano generator to Kogi state Nigerian Union of Journalists.

Honourable Abejide made the donation on Friday at the NUJ Secretariat in Lokoja.

Abejide representing Yagba federal Constituency was represented by his Chief of Staff, Shola Adegbola Samuel.

Speaking at the occasion, Abejide said the donation was in fulfilment of his promise during a visit to the Council recently five months ago.

He described the journalism profession as key to promoting good governance, hence the donation expressed delight at the contributions of the media to the growth of democracy, and promised continued collaboration at all times.

Abejide assured that he would continue to ensure effective representation of the Constituency, and thanked the leadership of NUJ in Kogi State for being responsible and responsive in their reportage

The Chairman, Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Adeiza Momohjimoh while receiving the Mikano on behalf of the union described Hon. Leke Abejide, Member Representing Yagba Federal Constituency as a promise keeper.

The Chairman described the Lawmaker as an exceptional politician who is touching lives beyond his constituency.

The Chairman NUJ said the gesture by Hon. Leke shows his love for the Union and expressed appreciation that without asking, the Lawmaker made the promise, and without any reminder, he delivered his promise.

Comr. Adeiza described Hon. Leke Abejide as an exceptional lawmaker, using his representation to touch lives in positive ways within and outside Kogi State, urged others to emulate his good gestures, said Hon. Abejide has distinguished himself and should be prepared for greater tasks in the coming future.

The NUJ Chairman assured that the generator will be put to proper use and promised to sustain the partnership, noting that what the politician has done should be emulated by others who often promise and fail.

The NUJ Chairman expressed appreciation to Leke Abejide, and urge the electorates to always identify politicians who have a genuine interest in the development of their people and other strata of the society for election and reelection.

Also speaking, the ADC flagbearer for Yagba East, Chief Adesoji Odojin, drum support for Hon. Leke Abejide, assured that what was witnessed in the first term would be a child’s play when he is reelected.





