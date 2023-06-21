A not-for-profit organization, TURN Plastic Foundation, has trained students of Bloombreed High School in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, on how to turn waste into wealth through the recycling of plastic bottles.

During the event, Mrs Ihuoma Njemanze, the project manager from the United Nations Institute for Training & Research (UNITAR), highlighted the significance of environmental sustainability on Monday.

Emphasizing the importance of turning waste into value at the seminar, the NGO taught the SS1 students of Bloombreed High School how to transform waste into valuable resources by recycling plastic bottles.

Mrs Ihuoma Njemanze stated that the Foundation, in collaboration with its supporters, showcased video presentations that shed light on the origins and environmental impact of plastics. This aligns with their mission to promote sustainable waste management, segregation, sorting, and recycling from an early age. She mentioned that this was part of the activities set aside by the NGO to mark this year’s World Environment Day.

The Foundation launched an ‘Environmental Protection Club’ at the school during the celebration. This initiative is designed to stimulate enthusiasm for recycling among students. Njemanze mentioned that the Foundation will support the club with learning resources, art materials, and excursions.

It is worth recalling that the theme for World Environment Day 2023, which falls under the campaign #Beat Plastic Pollution, is “Solutions to Plastic Pollution”.

“Commissioned in February last year, TURN Plastic Foundation boasts a 1000-tonne capacity plant capable of saving over 750 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, equivalent to planting about 4,500 trees annually,” she said.

“As part of its environmental awareness campaign, focusing on behavioural change, TURN Plastic Foundation has set up an innovative initiative termed: Train Up a Child (TUC).

This is part of the Foundation’s dedication to promoting a circular economy and engaging young individuals in interactive recycling activities, demonstrating their commitment to combating plastic pollution and building a greener, more sustainable future. The ultimate goal is to raise environmental awareness among young Nigerians and instil a sense of responsibility for future generations,” Mrs Njemanze said.

During the event, the students actively participated in various interactive sessions, including an art and craft activity where they learned creative ways to reuse plastics. They also took part in a quiz session that tested their knowledge of plastics and plastic waste.

“To add to the excitement, the students were treated to an informative visit to the TURN Plastics Recycling Plant in Elelenwo,” she added.





Following the success of the inaugural event, Mrs Njemanze expressed the foundation’s commitment to reaching out to more than 23 schools in Port Harcourt and establishing recycling hubs to sustain the positive momentum.

Furthermore, the Foundation intends to empower young individuals by offering them opportunities to earn income through cash rewards for depositing their plastic waste in designated recycling bins. Through these efforts, TURN Plastic Foundation aims to educate both young people and consumers about the importance of plastic recycling while encouraging the purchase of products made with post-consumer recycled resins (PCR).

In her closing remarks, Mrs Njemanze extended her appreciation to the collaborators and partners, Mr Leo Nwofa and Mrs Uloma Airhienbuwa, for their invaluable contributions to the success of the event.

“TURN Plastic Foundation firmly believes that individuals play a crucial role in achieving sustainability and encourages the public to actively participate in environmental preservation. The foundation welcomes partnerships and collaborations from bodies and members of the public,” she said.

