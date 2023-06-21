Immediate past Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kano state chapter, Reverend Adeyemo Adeolu Samuel, has advised the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Kano, Dr Baffa Abdulahi Bichi, to be wary of his utterance, which is allegedly capable of causing disharmony and unnecessary tension amongst Christian and Muslim faithful.

Rev. Adeyemo made this appeal while reacting to a recent statement made by Dr Bichi while speaking on Freedom Radio that “they (State Government) pulled down the golden jubilee roundabout because it carried the Christian symbol of a Cross.”

“On June 15, 2023, we received with rude shock the denigrating statement of Kano state secretary to the State Government Mal Baffa Bichi while he was speaking on Freedom Radio about the motive behind the demolition of the beautiful commemorative roundabout in front of the State government house, housing the Kano state golden jubilee monument designed by a talented young female architect, a Kano state indigene.”

He said: They pulled down the golden Jubilee roundabout because it carried the Christian symbol of a Cross” he further said, “Plans are underway to remove the Christian symbol on the Muhammadu Buhari.”

According to him, “It should be recalled that June 14, 2023, when the roundabout was demolished, according to the report published by Solace Base, an online reputable News media, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor posited that ‘prior to the demolition exercise, the government had consulted professional engineers in the relevant fields who ascertained the fact that the roundabout construction was substandard and has a tendency to collapse between 2023 & 2024…'”

“This statement of the SSG to us as Christians in Kano State puts a lot of questions in our hearts about this government and it is already painting Kano in the bad light and returning us to the dark days of religious intolerance which could blaze religious and violent extremism.”

“As one who had at several times seen this monument from when it was beautifully constructed, there has been no time when we the Christian faithful residing in Kano ever thought that the design or drawing was a Cross, rather we have been seeing it as a symbol of a small sword or dagger, which to us depicts an Arewa sign, indicating the founding fathers are warriors,” Rev Adeyemo disclosed.

“It is imperative to make it clear that in Kano State under the immediate past government, we have enjoyed a robust interfaith relationship that had engendered a peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians, the Council of Ulama respected Sheik Khalil and the previous CAN leaderships fostered a strong collaboration that has developed into inviting each other to programs, and we have stood together to promote religious harmony and religious peaceful coexistence in several interfaith programs,” he said.

Rev. Adeyemo stated that they (Christians and Muslims) “We celebrate our festivals together; during fasting, we organize programs of breaking of fast for Christians put together by our Muslim brothers and the Christians had put together breaking of the Muslim fast together.

We have a strong brotherhood relationship. We also rejoiced together in our various joyous ceremonies of marriages and childbirths, and we also mourned together when the inevitable death occurs to any of our followers. We built our strong Christian-Muslim relationship as we send each other goodwill text messages.

Truly Kano state had become the state where everyone domiciles irrespective of tribe or religion go about their businesses, trade, professions, and worship without any inhibition because of ethnicity or religion,” Rev. Adeyemo hinted.





He, however, disclosed that the “atmosphere provided by the last administration was that of inclusivity and prosperity in all that we do. One thing that depicts inclusivity was we were included in some important committees in the state by the state government and we were being put into consideration when some major decisions are to be taken that could affect our religion.

It is on record that Kano State was the first state in Nigeria to have hosted a National Inter-Religious Conference on December 1, 2022, with the Theme: ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Religious Diversity for Sustainable Peace and National Development’. The committee that planned this program was chosen from all the geopolitical zones of the nation.

The guests were from all over the nation with notable leaders of the two faiths in attendance. Most respected Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, the Convener of the National Peace Committee and head of Kukah Center Abuja delivered the keynote address, while Professor Shehu Galadanci, the Murshid of National Mosque Abuja delivered another notable paper, and together with Cardinal John Onaiyekan were both Co-Chairs. Various heads of religious bodies were present in Kano for this program.”

“To us, that symbol had never at any time been the symbol of a Cross. The SSG and the government called it a cross because of the alleged personal hatred they have for the previous administration and want to use a religious platform to justify their actions. If care is not taken, we the Christians can be made to begin to think this government hates us and anything about Christianity.”

“Kano state has almost one million indigenous Christians and there are several Churches in hundreds in Kano where we freely and joyously worship our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as Christian faithful. The Cross is our symbol of Victory over the works of Satan and sin, Colossians 2:14-15; the cross to us is our symbol of the place of completion of the finished work of our redemption and salvation by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ Galatians 6:14; I Corinthians 1:18. The Cross is not a symbol of offence rather, a symbol of peace and joy.”

“It is very imperative for this government to rethink the way they look at the Christian faith, or else they might be considered anti-Christian. As of now, we are being called from all over the nation and abroad and are asked if Christians are safe in Kano State again under this government”

