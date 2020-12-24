Foundation fêtes children with special needs

AN organisation, You Matter To Us, a Lagos-based non-governmental platform has celebrated children with special needs in Surulere, Mushin, Idimu and Ogudu, all in Lagos to put smiles on their faces during the yuletide season.

At the celebration, which was also to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), a celebrity and Nollywood actress, Ireti Osayemi said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the health, social and economic wellbeing of many individuals, more especially people with disabilities.

She, however, called for more support in the application of digital technologies for the empowerment of children with disabilities and capacity building for their teachers.

According to her, “As the theme for the event, ‘Remembering the special kids this season,’ we like everyone to know that our society is incomplete without children living with disabilities.”

Omolara Ajetunmobi, founder of the organization, said the NGO had a focus on disabled children so as to promote their inclusiveness since every child matters and deserves equal rights to access the world.

Children at the event participated in different games with winners awarded with gifts and over 600 children with special needs were given educational Christmas gifts school bags and exercise books,

You matter to us Foundation is an International CSR organisation based in Nigeria, driven by the vision to create exciting opportunities for children living with disabilities and the less privileged in Nigeria.

