NGO fetes HIV orphans, widows, others

A nongovernmental organisation, Tabitha-Care Missions, while entertaining about 180 widows and children, including those orphaned by HIV, has urged the Federal Government to prioritise the care of vulnerable groups in the society.

Founder, Tabitha-Care Missions, Mrs. Bola Thompson said prioritising the care of widows, especially vulnerable women, will also impact the health of children and further help drive down Nigeria’s maternal and infant mortality and morbidity rates.

According to her, their empowerment, including the scale-up cash transfer, would ensure more women can support their families better and are off the streets and are no more living hands-on.

Mrs. Thompson urged the women to strive and maximise all opportunities that come their way in order to better their health, just as she advised children to remain in school to ensure they have a better future.

“I don’t expect anybody below 17 to be at home doing nothing; they should all be in school; our government should support free education for vulnerable children. This will help to take many children off our streets,” she said.

At the event, the women and children received food items and cash gifts to celebrate the yuletide.

