Ogun scales up contraceptive access, launches DMPA-SC guidelines

The Ogun State government has scaled up its contraceptive access through the launch of Depot Medroxy-Progesterone Acetate Sub-Cutaneous (DMPA-SC) documents, a four-year accelerated introduction and scale-up plan for 2019-2022, in order to increase contraceptive access among women of childbearing age.

DMPA-SC is a newly introduced all-in-one syringe (injectable), creating a single, easy-to-touch product, known as “Sayana Press”.

Wife of the governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, speaking during the launch of the documents, organised in conjunction with Pathfinder International, Nigeria and Family Health Initiative Ogun (FAHIO), held at Abeokuta, said the implementation of documents would assist the state in reducing maternal and child mortality rate, and increasing its Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR).

She noted that the state would be the first in Nigeria to unveil the plan which would avail more women and youths access to easily and discreetly self-inject in the home and other convenient locations, rather than go to health facilities to access family planning services. She also assured of her continued support.

“Proper implementation of this DMPA-SC guidelines will expand access and accelerate progress towards Nigeria’s National Family Planning Blueprint; findings have shown that about 27,664 women of reproductive age have been on DMPA-SC, while 228 are on self-injection,” she said

In her remarks, Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker said child spacing was not for women alone, but the family and society at large, noting that it would decide the number and size of the family, which would also translate to socio-economic empowerment.

“In fact, family planning in every society is imperative to decide the economic planning of the family members, and the introduction of the DMPA-SC will also encourage more women to receive contraceptive in confidence,” Coker said

In his presentation, the programme coordinator, Reproductive Health, Pathfinder International, Mr. Yusuf Nuhu appreciated the state government in its efforts to improve the health and well-being of its citizens, saying the state was the first to fully domesticate the national policy that was developed for contraceptive health.

Contributing, the chairperson, FAHIO, Mrs Kemi Balogun said the state was in a vantage position to achieve zero maternal and child deaths, when human and material resources, as well as fund, are mobilised to provide family planning consumables, among other necessities, for the delivery of effective services.

The highlight of the event was the decoration of Mrs Abiodun and Dr Coker as Family Planning Champions in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…