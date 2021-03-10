Foundation commences another round of distribution of face masks, exercise books to Delta schools

Niger Delta
By Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri

In continuation of its awareness creation and 7prevention of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, the Onuesoke Foundation has commenced the second phase of distribution of facemasks to primary  schools in Delta State.

The Foundation is equally distributing free exercise books in addition to the facemasks as part of encouraging children’s academic development in the state.

Speaking to newsmen while distributing the free face masks and exercise books to primary school pupils at Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State recently,  Project Coordinator of Onuesoke Foundation, Mr Steven Agadagba, said the  Foundation had deemed it necessary to extend its earlier COVID-19 awareness  campaign to schools in thr state.

pupils relishing the free facemasks and exercise books provided freely to them by the Onuesoke Foindation

This, he said, was in order to create more awareness about the existence of COVID-19 in schools and to help prevent its spread among  children.

The Project Coordinator stated that beside distribution of facemasks to schools earlier this year, it had equally distributed numerous exercise books to school children to support their education.

As of last Friday, the Foundation said it has already distributed facemasks and exercise books to Imo and Iwride primary schools in Isoko North LGA, adding that it would soon move to other schools.

“Here at Onuesoke Foundation, we exist for humanity even as we trust God to help us reach out to the whole world by leaving no stone unturned in protection of human life and educational development our children,” he stated.

Agadagba recalled that the awareness campaign and distribution of free face masks and sanitisers, which took off from Udu Local Government Area of the state had seen them going through rural communities in all the local government areas of Delta State.

He, therefore, further advised Deltans to curtail the spread of the pandemic by regular washing of hands with soap, maintaining physical distancing, and wearing of facemasks as directed by the government.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to reckon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Niger Delta

Atuwatse, Gbaraun colleges shine at Mulade Quiz, Essay Competitions in Delta

Niger Delta

Operation Akpakwu begins campaign against cultism in secondary schools in Cross River

Niger Delta

Delta govt begins free rabies vaccination in Warri South, beckons pets owners

Niger Delta

Focus on people-oriented projects, Okowa tells NDDC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More