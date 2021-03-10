Foundation commences another round of distribution of face masks, exercise books to Delta schools

In continuation of its awareness creation and 7prevention of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, the Onuesoke Foundation has commenced the second phase of distribution of facemasks to primary schools in Delta State.

The Foundation is equally distributing free exercise books in addition to the facemasks as part of encouraging children’s academic development in the state.

Speaking to newsmen while distributing the free face masks and exercise books to primary school pupils at Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State recently, Project Coordinator of Onuesoke Foundation, Mr Steven Agadagba, said the Foundation had deemed it necessary to extend its earlier COVID-19 awareness campaign to schools in thr state.

This, he said, was in order to create more awareness about the existence of COVID-19 in schools and to help prevent its spread among children.

The Project Coordinator stated that beside distribution of facemasks to schools earlier this year, it had equally distributed numerous exercise books to school children to support their education.

As of last Friday, the Foundation said it has already distributed facemasks and exercise books to Imo and Iwride primary schools in Isoko North LGA, adding that it would soon move to other schools.

“Here at Onuesoke Foundation, we exist for humanity even as we trust God to help us reach out to the whole world by leaving no stone unturned in protection of human life and educational development our children,” he stated.

Agadagba recalled that the awareness campaign and distribution of free face masks and sanitisers, which took off from Udu Local Government Area of the state had seen them going through rural communities in all the local government areas of Delta State.

He, therefore, further advised Deltans to curtail the spread of the pandemic by regular washing of hands with soap, maintaining physical distancing, and wearing of facemasks as directed by the government.