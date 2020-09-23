Formidable judiciary germane to delivering our govt’s programmes ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that his administration’s to build a strong and formidable judiciary in the state is on course, even as he also pledged that no arm of government in the state would be deprived of requisite tools to perform its statutory duties.

Sanwo-Olu gave the pledge on Tuesday at the Ikeja High Court while handing over 51 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and eight houses to judges of the State High Court, reiterating his administration’s continued support to the judiciary and raising the bar of legal practice in line with global standards.

It would be the second time in a year that Governor Sanwo-Olu would be giving out official vehicles to members of the State’s Judiciary as he a gave out 50 official cars to magistrates last October to aid their duties.

According to Sanwo-Olu, there would be no good governance and development without a formidable judiciary, re-assuring members of the judicial arm that the executive arm under his leadership would be a dependable partner while appreciating the sector for justifying the confidence reposed in it.

“In handing over these 51 vehicles to our judges and eight houses to the newly appointed judges of the State High Court, we are ensuring that our judiciary has all it takes to seamlessly perform its duties as the bastion of the common man.

“We cherish the work you do; we thank you for justifying the confidence reposed in you; we appreciate you for being independent umpires even when the stakes are high.

“The judiciary is the bedrock of our society, and our judges need all the support they can get to effectively perform their duties. In line with this, we have devised a thorough process to overhaul our judiciary in such a way that justice is dispensed without fear or favour.

“There will be no dividends of democracy for the people if there is no active, independent, impartial and incorruptible judiciary. We will continue to provide the necessary training and infrastructure required to ensure that the integrity of the judiciary is not eroded,” he said.

The governor, who toured the Ikeja and Igbosere High Courts last Saturday for facility inspection, disclosed that he had already approved a complete renovation on decrepit courtrooms in the two courts, saying his government would not evade its responsibility to create a conducive ambience for the judicial staff to engage their duties.

Sanwo-Olu said the support being extended towards the judiciary must be reciprocated, charging the judicial officers to deepen the rule of law and accelerate justice administration without compromising its independence.

“I urge members of the judiciary to co-operate with the executive arm by and show the highest form of dedication to your statutory duties. We must not forget the important role the judiciary has to play in the building a just and unified society. Our success as a government is highly dependent on our ability to entrench the rule of law through continuous collaboration with the judiciary.

“In maintaining your independence, our judges must not forget that their contribution is pertinent to the achievement of our administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. I am confident that under the Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba-led judiciary, our people are assured of innovative judicial reforms in our state,” the governor said.

The Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, described the event as “double grace” for members of the judicial arm in the state, noting that the magnanimity of the Sanwo-Olu-led executive was unprecedented in the annals of Lagos’ judiciary.

“The kind of support which the judiciary has received from the government of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is unprecedented and today’s event is historic because it is a double grace for our members. It is the first time a governor will be giving out vehicles to judges and accompanying the gesture with the gift of houses.

“It takes a man with a large heart to be committed to satisfying the needs of an arm of government he is not leading. Since the inception of his administration, Mr Governor has been swift in responding to our requests and this gesture shows he is committed to improving the administration of justice in Lagos,” Alogba said.

