FG moves to avert strike, nationwide protest, plans another meeting with Labour Thursday

The Federal Government has moved swiftly to avert an industrial strike and what the Organised Labour has tagged “father of all crisis” has it has summoned the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to a crucial fence-mending meeting at the Presidential Villa for Thursday.

The meeting, which keen observers said would possibly last till early Friday morning due to the protracted issues involved and fireworks expected, will commence 3 pm on Thursday.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will be leading other ministers and government representatives to the meeting while the labour side would be led by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye.

A one-paragraph invitation to the meeting read: “The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be hosting a meeting with the Organised Labour. The meeting is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 24 September 2020 at Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa by 3 pm.”

The President of TUC, Comrade Olaleye confirmed to Nigerian Tribune that the Organised Labour had also received the invitation for the meeting, and would be attending along with many of their members.

When asked by our correspondent, the TUC President said: “Yes, and we are going to attend. I have also compared notes with my colleague, Comrade Wabba. We are going to attend the meeting and we are going with a lot of our members.

“We are going to maintain our position on the reversal of fuel price and the electricity tariff price. We will also come up with some other conditions on the issue which is going to be like a solution to the economy because we should not only be talking about reversal, we should be talking of future prevention.”

After their respective National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the NLC and TUC, have declared an industrial strike and peaceful protest to commence on Monday 28 September over the fuel pump increase and electricity tariff increase.

They called for the immediate reversal of the price increases before Monday, failure of which the Organised Labour and their Civil Society allies will commence the strike and nationwide protest.

The TUC had also warned that enough is enough, saying, “we can no longer take it.” The congress appealed to all Nigerians to get ready for unprecedented mass action.”

