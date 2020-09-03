Former Polaris MD, Abiru emerges APC candidate for Lagos East Senatorial bye-election

Former MD of Polaris Bank Limited, Tokunbo Abiru has emerged as the candidate for the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial by-election which is scheduled to hold October 31.

Abiru polled 4,837 in a direct primary election conducted on Wednesday across the senatorial district.

Announcing the results at the Shomolu Local Government where the results were collated, member of the election committee of APC from Abuja, Hon Godbless Diriaari said the elections were conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner without any violence recorded.

He said, “total number of 4,837 voters were accredited while the total number of votes cast was also 4, 837. All votes cast were valid as no invalid votes were recorded.

With this figure, and by the power conferred on me as the head of the electoral committee, having conducted the primary election in an orderly and direct manner, I hereby declare Hon Tokunbo Abiru as the winner of the Lagos East Senatorial district primary election.

Permit me to say that throughout the conduct of the primary election, we didn’t record any chaos and the election was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

There was no issue of violence recorded as it was witnessed by a representative of INEC.”

