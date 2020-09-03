Ahead of Int’l flights resumptions: FAAN management visits Sanwo-Olu

By Shola Adekola - Lagos
As part of preparations for the reopening of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for flight operations, the Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Authority, Captain Rabiu Yadudu who led the FAAN’s delegation congratulated His Excellency and members of his cabinet for the various strides and achievements since assumption of office as the Governor of Lagos State.

He stated that Lagos State, being Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence is a major economic centre and would be the 7th largest economy in Africa if it were a country.

Commending the efforts of the State Government in developing critical infrastructure across the State, Yadudu added that the completion of various people-centered projects particularly the Oshodi/Ajao roads to Murtala Muhammed International Airport is an attestation to the delivery of the mandate by Governor Sanwo-Olu led government to the good people of Lagos State.

Seeking the support and collaboration of the Lagos State Government towards ensuring improved safety, security and better service delivery at MMIA, Yadudu informed His Excellency that the brand new International terminal being constructed at MMIA through counterpart financing from the China Eximbank would be completed and commissioned for use before the end of the year.

In his closing remark, the FAAN MD highlighted protocols for re-opening of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to include; Road expansion MMIA/GAT/MM2; Rail Project- right of way, possible link to Lagos Station; Shasha/Ajao encroachment/commercial concerns; Donation of Co-buses (Apron Buses); Evacuation of mechanic village (Oshodi road); Toll gate MMA; amongst others as issues the Authority would want the Lagos State Government to assist in resolving the challenges.

The managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu on the left presenting a souvenir to the His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu during when the management of FAAN paid a visit to the governor in preparation for the reopening of international flights.

