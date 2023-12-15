The first Executive Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has passed away.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Chief Rob Nwakaire Ezeife, on behalf of the Ezeife Family, in which he noted that the Igboukwu-born elder statesman passed on at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Thursday evening.

“On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, Okwadike, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife,CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, the first Executive Governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential Aspirant.

“This sad event took place yesterday at 6pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his State Burial will be announced later,” the statement read.

Ezeife’s death is coming barely twenty months after his wife passed on, and barely eight months after another former governor of the State, Chief Chinwoke Mbadinuju also joined his ancestors.

Ezeife was elected Governor of Anambra State from January 1992 to November 1993 during the Nigerian Third Republic.

Popularly known as Okwadike Igboukwu, Ezeife died at the age of 85.

