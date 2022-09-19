Forest security arrest herbalist with head, intestine of female corpse in Osun

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Men of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service in Osun state have nabbed a 28-year-old herbalist, Ismail Adewuyi for being in possession of a head and intestine of a female corpse.

Investigations revealed that the evil perpetrator who was armed with charms, and other evil magical powers, stormed the Muslim cemetery located in Oke-yidi area in Ede in the early hours of Saturday, where he exhumed a corpse whose head was cut off and her intestines removed.

Nemesis, however, is said to have caught against him when members of Nigerian hunters forest security in the town intercepted him after leaving the graveyard where he had carried out the dastardly act.

It was learnt that the apprehended suspect who confessed to have been a herbalist after being interrogated by the hunters group, was said to have been recorded on video while being quizzed by his arresters.

After the arrest, the suspect was said to have been handed over to the state police command for further investigations.

Meanwhile, sources hinted that his criminal movement was suspected as he was shivering and looking front and back with fear before being nabbed on the fateful day.

Speaking on the development, Osun Police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on Sunday evening, confirmed the arrest of the suspect and explained that, the criminal was arrested around 01:25 am, on Saturday, by a member of Nigeria Hunter in Ede and brought to the station with unknown fresh female head and intestines.


She added that the suspect was arrested at about 1:00 am at Muslim Cemetery, Oke Yidi, Abere road, Ede and assured that, the offender would be brought to book after investigations.

