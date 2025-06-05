Foreign students ban: Trump’s action ‘illegal retaliatory step’ — Harvard

Harvard University has strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s new proclamation blocking foreign students from attending the university, calling it “another illegal retaliatory step.”

“This is yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights. Harvard will continue to protect its international students”, the university said in a statement.

Trump signed the proclamation on Wednesday afternoon. It invokes the Immigration and Nationality Act to bar non-citizens from entering the U.S. to study at Harvard for at least six months.

He claimed Harvard is “no longer a trustworthy steward” of international students.

The order also instructs the Secretary of State to consider revoking visas for foreign students already in the country and enrolled at Harvard.

“I have determined that the entry of the class of foreign nationals described above is detrimental to the interests of the United States because, in my judgment, Harvard’s conduct has rendered it an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers,” the proclamation states.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security attempted to cancel Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which allows the school to sponsor foreign students.

A federal judge issued a temporary order blocking that move.

Trump’s proclamation accuses Harvard of refusing to provide information about its international students. It also claims the university has “extensive entanglements with foreign countries” and discriminatory admissions practices.

Additionally, it alleges that crime rates on campus have “drastically risen” and calls for a federal investigation into possible misconduct by international students.

“These concerns have compelled the Federal Government to conclude that Harvard University is no longer a trustworthy steward of international student and exchange visitor programs,” the proclamation reads.

Harvard reiterated its support for its international student community and is expected to challenge the proclamation in court.

