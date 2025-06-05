Osun 2026: APC aspirant denies alleged attack on Tinubu over Adeleke’s visit

Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, a leading governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 election in Osun, has denied allegations that his supporters are attacking President Bola Tinubu over the recent visit of Governor Ademola Adeleke, his brother Deji Adeleke, and nephew Davido to the President’s Lagos residence.

Oyebamiji’s campaign team described the claim as “false, cruel, and mischievous” in a statement released in Osogbo.

They emphasised that their team has been issue-based, focusing on promoting Oyebamiji’s quality and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The visit, which sparked controversy online, was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

Some questioned the motive behind Davido’s sudden closeness to the presidency, while others praised the Adeleke family’s political prominence and Davido’s status as a cultural ambassador.

Oyebamiji’s team maintained that none of their members have promoted hate speech against President Tinubu or any party leader, and they are committed to canvassing quality support within and outside the party for success in the 2026 gubernatorial contest and the 2027 presidential election.

“We write that the claim is false, cruel, and mischievous, with intendment to demonize our Principal, Oyebamiji, as a desperate politician with lack of spirit of sportsmanship and respect for constituted authority.

“The AMBO supporters had/have no reason to attack President Tinubu over a harmless visit to his residence and we affirm that such an insanely sponsored accusation, by a known politician whose compatriots rejected during the 2022 and 2023 poll, did an injustice to the Omoluabi values we profess and espouse in our team.

“As an integral part of the AMBO Project in Osun, the Media directorate monitors all activities and engagements on social and digital space to ensure all our political communications and media messaging align with our Rule of Engagement focusing on promotion of the quality of Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, particularly in the Marine and Blue Economy where our Apex Leader in the state, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola is making great inroads and profound impacts.”

“Since yesterday that the media reported the said visit to President Tinubu, no member of our team, whether in the media or other directorates, has used his/her space to promote hate speech against our national leader or any leader of the party whatsoever.

“Even, when intelligence revealed the identity of the jealous politician behind the destructive write-up when his wife and other associates joined the media bullies to escalate the falsehood and pejoratively described AMBO’s governorship aspiration as “Dead on Arrival”.

“We took the slur in equanimity, hoping in and trusting the leadership and judgment of the President to be fair to all the party faithful who have kept vigil over the last two years and are eager to replicate the good governance being dispensed at the national level in Osun State come 2026.

“We insist that the AMBO Project has been issued-based and is intentional about canvasing quality supports within and outside the party that would lead our party to success, first in 2026 in the Guber contest and, second, in the 2027 presidential election.

“Oyebamiji is a great admirer of Mr President and has consistently used his clout as a celebrated Fellow of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Economists to advance the noble contribution of President Tinubu’s economy policy since inauguration in May 2023.

“Anywhere Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) goes, he goes with the message of the renewed hope agenda of the President – a message all lovers of AMBO project have come to adopt and often use in their digital platforms to market the APC administration in Nigeria.”

