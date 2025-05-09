Performance of Hajj (II)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an 2:197 says, “For Hajj are the months well known. If anyone undertakes that duty therein let there be no obscenity nor wickedness nor wrangling in the Hajj. And whatever good ye do (be sure) God knoweth it. And take a provision (with you) for the journey but the best of provisions is right conduct. So, fear Me o ye that are wise!”

The Hajj begins on the eighth day of the lunar month of Dhul-Hijjah. This is when those performing interrupted hajj will put on the Hajj garment (Ihram) after the ritual bath (ghusl) in their homes in Mecca. All the pilgrims will leave Mecca with the recitation of the Talbiyyah (Labbayka…) and move to a nearby town, Mina. Here they will observe the Zuhr, ‘Asr, Maghrib, Ishai and Subhi prayers at their proper times; the four rak’ats are only shortened to two units.

On the ninth day of Dhul-Hijjah, all the pilgrims move from Mina to Arafat when the sun has risen. This is the high point of Hajj. Any pilgrim that does not congregate with others on Mount Arafat does not perform Hajj. This is the point where Prophet Adam and his wife, Eve, met and were pardoned after being driven away from paradise for years for taking the forbidden fruit.

The day, for the pilgrims, is mostly spent on the Plain of Arafah. The importance of this location can be seen from the belief that this was where the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) gave his last sermon to the Muslim Ummah, where God reveals: “This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favour upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion” (Qur’an, Maa’idah 5:3).

It is on the Plain of Arafah that the whole of mankind will be gathered on the Day of Judgment. It is a day of atoning for sins, a day of forgiveness and freedom from hell’s fires. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) says, “There is no day on which Allah (swt) frees people from the fire more so than on the day of Arafah” (Muslim).

At Arafat, the pilgrims pray fervently in submission for forgiveness from Allah. They listen to sermons and admonitions. It is the height of human closeness to Allah on earth. The largest congregation of about five million people in the world submits totally to Allah. It is always a memorable spiritual occasion, where the Zuhr and Asr Salat are observed together during the noon prayer. There is usually one Adhan (call to prayer) and two iqamat (declaration of the beginning of a prayer).

A Hadith highlights the importance of seeking Allah’s forgiveness and mercy on Arafat Day: “On this day, Allah (swt), Most Exalted, descends to the nearest heaven, and He is proud of His servants on earth and says to those in heavens, ‘Look at My servants, they have come from far and near, with hair disheveled and faces covered with dust, to seek my Mercy. Even if their sins are as much the sand or the froth of the sea, I shall forgive them’” (Sahih Bukhari and Muslim).

But the best du’a on Arafat Day, as advised by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is: “The best supplication is the supplication on the Day of ‘Arafah and the best of what I and the Prophets before me have said is: ‘La ilaha illallahu wahdahu la shareeka lah, lahul-mulku walahul-hamdu wahuwa ‘ala kuli shay-in qadeer’. Translation: ‘There is absolutely no god worthy of being worshipped except Allah, alone, without any partner. To Him belongs the Kingdom, and all praise is due to Him, and He is powerful over everything’” (Tirmidhi).

Another recommended prayer on Mountain Arafat by the pilgrims is: “SubhanAllahi wa bihamdihi, SubhanAllahil Adheem” (glory be to Allah and all praise is due to Him). Moreover, it is Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) to recite the Tahleel, Takbeer and Tahmeed as many times as possible on this day.

The pilgrims remain within the boundaries of Arafat reciting the praises of Allah and offering supplication to Him facing the Qiblah with raised hands. And when the sun has set, the pilgrims proceed towards Muzdalifah, another nearby town. They move in a peaceful and dignified manner, reciting Talbiyyah. They observe the Maghrib and Ishai prayers combined, shortening Ishai to two rakats. The pilgrims are expected to stay at Muzdalifah until dawn. They then proceed to Mina after the Subhi prayer. But for women or weak individuals, it is permissible to proceed to Mina at any time after midnight.

At Mina, they throw seven pebbles at each of the stone pillars of Aqabah. This is where Satan wanted to confuse Prophet Ibrahim, his son, Isma’eel and wife, Hajar, from fulfilling Prophet Ibrahim’s promise to Allah to sacrifice his son in worship. The pebbles which may be picked at Muzdalifah or Mina are thrown one after the other, with the pilgrims saying “Allahu Akbar” at each throw.

Then the ram given to Prophet Ibrahim as ransom for his son, Isma’eel, is then re-enacted by the pilgrims and Muslims worldwide by slaughtering ram in the worship of God. Part of the meat may be taken while the major part is to be distributed to the needy.

The male pilgrims then shave their hair while the women cut part of their own. God says in Qur’an 22:37, “It is not their meat nor their blood that reaches Allah. It is your piety that reaches Him.”

Also, Almighty Allah instructed the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to “pray unto your God and sacrifice the animal” (Qur’an, 2:108).

As contained in Qur’an 5:3 and 6:121, Muslims are forbidden from eating pigs, hamstrung animals, animals that fell from a height and died, e.g., birds that were shot; animals gored to death by another animal, remnants of hunting animals like dogs; sacrificed animals by the disbelievers; and animals that were killed by mentioning the name of a sage other than God.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) recommended the following animals for slaughter for Eid-l-Adha festival: The Holy Prophet (SAW) says that Allah is Holy and will not accept anything unholy from anyone: At least a six-year-old camel; a four-year-old cow; at least a year-old ram, goat or sheep (but seven people can contribute to slaughter a cow or camel) (Qur’an 2:172; 23:51; 5:1, 4 -5).

As God Almighty is pure, and will not accept anything impure from us, we must avoid the slaughtering of the following for Eid-El-Adha festival: an animal that is blind in one or the two eyes; an animal with any form of disease; a deformed animal, either in its legs or any other part of its body; an emaciated animal (anorexic); an animal whose tail is cut off by more than one-third without healing; an animal whose ears are torn over one-third; any animal that has a broken horn by over one-third. If it is not up to one-third and it is healed, it is permissible for slaughter.

As narrated from ‘Aa’ishah that the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) ordered that a horned ram be brought to him so that he could sacrifice it. He said, “O ‘Aa’ishah, give me the knife.” Then he said, “Sharpen it on a stone.” So, she did that, then he took it and took the ram, and he lay it down and prepared to slaughter it. He said, “In the name of Allah, O Allah accept (this sacrifice) from Muhammad and the family of Muhammad and the ummah of Muhammad,” then he sacrificed it (Sahih Muslim).

Another Hadith says, Jaabir ibn ‘Abd-Allaah (may Allah be pleased with him) said: “The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) sacrificed two rams on the day of Eid. When he turned them to face towards the Qiblah, he said: ‘Verily, I have turned my face towards Him Who has created the heavens and the earth Haneefa (Islamic monotheism, i.e., worshipping none but Allah alone), and I am not of Al-Mushrikoon. Verily, my Salaah (prayer), my sacrifice, my living, and my dying are for Allaah, the Lord of the ‘Aalameen (mankind, jinn and all that exists). He has no partner. And of this I have been commanded, and I am the first of the Muslims” [Qur’an, al-An’aam 6:79, 162-163]. O Allah, from You and to You, on behalf of Muhammad and his ummah. In the name of Allah and Allah is most great.’ Then he slaughtered them.” (Ahmad; Abu Dawood; and Ibn Maajah)

The pilgrims stay in Mina for three days, 11th, 12th and 13th of Dhul Hijjah, to complete the throwing of pebbles at the three pillars each day. The sick and the weak may appoint a proxy to throw their pebbles. Then the Tawaf Al-Ifadah (Tawaf of completion of stoning the pillars) is performed in Makkah.

The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “Anyone that performs Hajj for Allah’s pleasure and avoids all forms of sin will return free from all sins, similar to as he was on his birthday.” In another Hadith, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “The removal of sins can occur between one Hajj to another. Hajj Mabrur has a significant reward of Paradise.” The Prophet emphasised on the performance of Hajj and Umrah further that, “Pilgrims and those performing Umrah are Allah’s guests; their prayers are answered and their supplications for forgiveness are granted.”

When the pilgrims are leaving for Madinah or for home after the Hajj, as the case may be, they are expected to perform the farewell Tawaf, i.e., Tawaf Al-Wida, before leaving Makkah. No one is excused from this except women who are observing their monthly period or in the period of discharge following childbirth.

May Almighty Allah accept the Hajj rites of the Muslims, and reward them in this life and the Hereafter, amen.