As part of the activities to mark this year’s World Food Safety Day, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMHSW), in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and partners, inaugurated four inter-sectoral Technical Working Groups (TWGs) in Abuja.

The TWGs will provide expertise and leadership to drive effective communication, capacity building, and strategic partnerships among stakeholders as part of continued efforts to strengthen and harmonise Nigeria’s regulatory environment and risk-based food safety systems while improving industry engagement in national regulatory processes and compliance with international food safety standards.

The creation of the following four (4) TWGs was approved by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in January 2024.

The TWGs are focused on risk-based regulations, risk analysis in food and feed safety, food and SPS (Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary) inspection, traceability and supporting technologies, education for all stakeholders, and research.

Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, who was represented by Daju Kachollom, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, said: “As we gather to mark the 2024 World Food Safety Day, we are reminded of the delicate balance that sustains this vital aspect of our lives. This year’s theme, ‘Food safety: prepare for the unexpected,’ is a clarion call to action, a reminder that vigilance is the guardian of our sustenance and unforeseen events that can compromise the integrity of our food supply.

“In the face of daunting challenges, our resolve remains unshaken. Preparedness is not just a watchword but our shield against the unpredictable tides of adversity.

“It is with this spirit that the FMHSW, in concert with our esteemed stakeholders and partners, has meticulously revised the National Policy on Food Safety and Quality and its Implementation Plan. Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil this pivotal document.

“The policy, rooted in the One Health approach, addresses a spectrum of critical areas. It encompasses the principles of risk analysis, the issue of emerging contaminants within our food chain, and the establishment of an integrated foodborne disease surveillance and response system. Moreover, it sets forth benchmarks for the safe handling, marketing, and sale of food throughout our nation.”

In her remarks, Kelly Scavella, Programme Manager, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA-FAS), said: “USDA-FAS is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and other Nigerian stakeholders to help build food safety systems that are relevant to consumers, producers, and regulators.

“The TWGs have been set up to modernise Nigeria’s food safety regulatory framework in line with international best practices to address food safety concerns and facilitate the development of a strong agriculture and food industry.”

“Over the last decade, the Nigerian government has implemented important changes to bolster food safety by examining and enhancing critical components of the national food safety control system.

“Harnessing the expertise of the TWGs aligns with the core mission of World Food Safety Day, emphasising the importance of collaboration and innovation in safeguarding food and feed safety. As we commemorate this global initiative, the launch of these TWGs underscores Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring safe and reliable access to food across Nigeria.”

Recall that in preparation for the passage of the Food Safety and Quality Bill into law, the FMHSW, in partnership with the USDA, the Food and Agriculture Export Alliance (FAEA), the University of Missouri’s Africa Food Safety Initiative (AFSI), and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), convened stakeholders for a prioritisation workshop in December 2022, which led to recommendations to create TWGs comprised of experts from the public, private, and academic sectors to support the development of science-based regulations.

In 2023, the National Assembly passed the Food Safety and Quality Bill. While the 2023 election and competing priorities delayed the passage of the bill, the competent authorities continued to advance the modernization agenda by convening stakeholders for an expertise coordination workshop in November 2023.

The workshop aimed to scout the expertise needed for the TWGs and set an agenda for capacity building for both the TWG members, leaders, and influencers of the food value chains.

As part of World Food Safety Week, USDA, in collaboration with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), and the U.S. industry-led group Food & Agriculture Export Alliance (FAEA), conducted a workshop and launched the Technical Working Groups on June 6–7 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The workshop convened in the in the U.S. and nominated Nigerian technical experts, including critical Nigerian food safety regulatory experts from both the public and private sectors, to create technical working groups, led by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Discussions focused on priorities, experiences, coordination, and approaches in food safety regulatory reform, with action plans developed for 2024 and beyond.

