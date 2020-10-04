Flood sacks thousands, assembly members from quarters in Kogi

Thousands of people have been rendered homeless in kogi state as a result of ravaging flood while several roads have also been cut off making it impossible to move.

Also members of the Kogi State House of Assembly has been force out of their quarters along Ganaja road, Lokoja as flood took over the official quarters.

The flood is increasing on a daily basis, and nothing is done to save the situation by the state government, it might do more harm to the residents of Lokoja and environs.

The flood has also taking over the substantial parts Nataco road, Old market to Kabawa area, as at the time of filing this report on Sunday morning, no one can access Ganaja village without using canoa or flyboat to cross the flood on the road, causing Commuters to use another route, to lokoja and beyond.

ALSO READ; Housewife kills own kids because husband marries second wife

When Tribune Online visited some affected areas on Sunday, eight assembly members can no longer use their official quarters due to the flood.

Efforts to speak with any of the affected members proved abortive as none of them is picking their calls.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE