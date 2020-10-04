Housewife kills own kids because husband married second wife

A housewife in Kano identified as Hauwa Ibrahim allegedly killed her two children because her husband, Ibrahim Haruna took a second wife in Diso village of Gwale Local Government of Kano State.

Speaking in an interview, uncle of the deceased, Sadiq Haruna said since his brother took another wife, his senior wife was not happy.

“She had expressed her anger on so many occasions leading to serious quarrels between them that even led to divorce.

“When he divorced her, we have to intervene and settled their quarrel by prevailing on him to return her back to her matrimonial home.

Unknown to him, he said, “We didn’t know that bring her back will lead to the death of her children Yusuf (5) and Zara’ u (3).”

He said the incident happened when the husband was with the new wife.



“His senior wife, Hauwau called him on phone in the morning informing him that all is not well in their house only for him to go to the house and meet the lifeless bodies of the children in the pool of blood. She carried out the atrocities and ran away from the house.”

“She beat the children and used knife to cut them. Her sister’s daughter (10-year-old) who was living with them was also another victim but she survived with cut on her hand and she is the witness when the incident happened.

“We don’t know her whereabout at the moment because we spoke with the security operatives. We learnt she went to her parent’s house,” Sadiq said.

The ward head of Diso, Ahmad Bello said they were all thrown into a state of shock with the incident.

Bello however condemned the act carried out by the woman saying she should have taken the matter to court instead of taking the laws into her hand and killing the innocent children.

When contacted the police public relations officer Kano command DSP Abdullahi Haruna KIYAWA confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect was in their custody, and investigation had already commenced.

