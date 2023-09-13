The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 13 states and 50 communities, mainly up North, are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding between Sept. 13 and 17.

Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Farinloye listed the states and communities to include Kano State, with communities like Sumaila and Kunchi likely to be affected.

He also said that Kebbi State, with communities like Argungu, and Katsina State, with Bindawa, Jibia, Kaita, and Katsina communities, would be affected.

Other states he mentioned were Niger, with Kontagora, Mashegu, and New Bussa communities, as well as Kwara State and the Kosubosu community.

“Zamfara State, with such communities as Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi; Bauchi State, with Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama ‘are, Itas, Misau; Taraba, with Bali, Donga, Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro; and Borno State, with Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, and Kukawa, will be affected,” he said.

He also said that Adamawa, with Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, and Song communities, as well as Yobe, with Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, and Potiskum, would be affected.

Gombe State with Nafada and Jigawa, Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, and Miga communities were the other states and communities the territorial coordinator said would be affected.

Farinloye added that due to the rise in the water levels of the rivers Benue and Niger, communities along the two Rivers, up to Bayelsa, were advised to take precautionary measures in the coming days.

He acknowledged the National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja, in its predictions.

