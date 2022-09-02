Five things men don’t want in a relationship

Men are ‘special beings’ that are wired differently. Their needs are usually hidden as much as they can, but it takes a sensitive lady to figure them out.

There are various things that turn a man off suddenly, even when you are unaware. This is because most men don’t push things too far in relationships like women do. They believe it is an insult to their ego.

This is one of the reasons you need to be aware of things that you should avoid as much as you can when in a relationship as a woman. This information can also be useful while dealing with your brother, a male friend or your colleague at work.

This article will give you some insight on things you should avoid doing to your partner in a relationship.

1. Disrespect

One of the most important things every man desires is respect. You will be amazed that even a 10-year-old boy demands respect from his female classmates, younger or older sister.

Disrespecting him makes him feel less. The disrespect might be in the following ways:

Interrupting him in a conversation Not including him in a decision Demeaning him in public Playing on his emotions

Every man dislikes a woman who doesn’t have much respect. To him, it means he is of no value to the woman.

2. Nagging

Repeating the same thing consistently frustrates a man. Men hate ladies that nag too much. Telling them what to do and repeating it to their ears is one of the things you should avoid.

3. Emotional immaturity

Men hate women that are emotionally unstable or immature. Crying while discussing with him or trying to prove a point puts him off totally. Bottling up your emotions in a relationship is a sign of emotional immaturity.

Lack of appreciation Being emotionally immature Comparison





