Five common traits of top leaders

As a professional coach and leadership advisor, I have had the opportunity to work with company CEOs and even generals and world leaders. The most significant revelation I’ve had from these encounters is that most successful leaders tend to have some of the same traits, and anyone can develop these traits regardless of their giftedness.

Here are five traits that top leaders tend to have in common, plus my advice on how you can develop these qualities yourself.

Taking action

As a leader, you need to back your words with action. It is good to be a talker, but what drives you forward is your ability to act.

If you expect your employees to be dedicated to their work, you have to show the same dedication. A study published in the Journal of Business Ethics found that “managers who lead by example will boost team values and commitment.” Make sure you are practicing what you preach.

The ability to motivate

Many top leaders share a relentless drive and determination to reach the pinnacle, but they can also instill this motivation in the people working for them. Mark Zuckerberg, for example, motivates his employees to innovate by empowering them. While he focuses on the high-level direction of Facebook, he gives employees the leeway to take risks and experiment.

This exemplifies a pulling strategy for leadership. According to an article published by the Journal of Managerial Issues, an effective leader is one who embraces an influence-based pulling strategy to motivate followers, rather than using a pushing method that focuses on the use of force.

Encouraging and empowering everyone in your team to perform to the best of their abilities is your responsibility. To become a successful leader, use your influence to promote the success of those around you.

Not being content

The most innovative leaders are never completely satisfied with what they have and are always looking to improve. Jeff Bezos didn’t become the world’s wealthiest person by being satisfied with doing what every other retailer was doing. It is the ability to constantly innovate and evolve that has helped him grow Amazon to what it is today.

Take steps toward not being content by keeping a log of your accomplishments. I recommend to clients to create a set of key objectives they want to accomplish that are on a big level, like “create a new SaaS product.” Then, they break these objectives up into smaller key results to show all of the work they must accomplish to get there. Having these finer steps gives them more awareness of the marathon rather than a series of completions. We are defined not by our one large accomplishment; we are defined by how many times we fail, not content with the progress, and get back up and keep moving toward achieving continuously.

Being accountable

If you look at many of the world’s top leaders, accountability for outcomes is one thing that sets them apart. They don’t shy away from taking responsibility for their actions.

According to an article published in the Journal of Leadership, Accountability and Ethics, good leadership requires self-accountability. Be clear about your duties and responsibilities. Ensure that you are truthful with yourself and others. Admit your mistakes, apologize and move on when you’re at fault.

Taking big risks

The best leaders put themselves on the line. They have a “high risk, high reward” mindset. Just take a look at Elon Musk, who personally invested millions in SpaceX with the hopes of commercializing space travel. CNBC reported that Musk believed the chance of failure was immense, but he still decided to go ahead with it.

If you don’t take risks, you are unlikely to succeed as a leader. Taking risks is often a prerequisite for success. Jumping into an environment of uncertainty helps you evolve. You won’t always come out as the winner, but that is where the magic is most likely to happen.

Taking a step with the possibility of failure is fraught with anxiety and stress. Try doing a cost-benefit analysis. Consider the costs and the benefits of not taking a specific action. Conversely, weigh the benefits and costs of taking the action. Inaction has its place; however, the risk associated with a high-reward behavior is almost always worth it.

Conclusion

These five traits are common among leaders. Most of the successful leaders I’ve talked to or observed take action, are great motivators, are never content, hold themselves accountable for their actions and are always willing and ready to take risks. Your chances of success as a leader are the same as any other person — even the world’s top leaders. You, too, can develop these leadership qualities.

