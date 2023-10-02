Marriage is a beautiful journey, but it has its pitfalls, like any adventure. Like men, women can sometimes unknowingly stumble into common traps that affect their marital bliss. In this article, we’ll explore some of these mistakes to help women navigate the path of marriage more smoothly.

Ignoring Self-Care

One of the most prevalent mistakes women make in marriage is neglecting self-care. Many women get so caught up in caring for others that they forget to care for themselves. Remember, self-care is necessary for a healthy marriage. They fail to create a time for themselves to do things that make them happy to the detriment of not missing out on caring for others. You must take care of yourself to have an unlimited flow of love to care for others.

Poor Communication

Effective communication is the cornerstone of a strong marriage. Keeping your feelings bottled up or assuming your partner knows your thoughts can lead to misunderstandings and unnecessary conflicts. Knowing when and how to communicate is a key skill women are never told to learn when going into marriage. Besides knowing how to cook or be submissive, women lose touch with understanding how to communicate their needs with their partners or children, which makes them feel unheard or become nags. Whenever it seems what you are saying or requiring is not being acted upon, it is a sign to re-strategise how to communicate your needs, wants, expectations and desires from any family member, especially your partner.

Unrealistic Expectations

Sometimes, women get into marriage and expect their partner to fulfil all their emotional and practical needs. While a supportive spouse is essential, expecting them to be everything can set the stage for disappointment, leading to conflict. Expecting another human to fulfil you as a woman is a trap to be disappointed. To avoid this, identify expectations within your partner’s capacity to fulfil and expressly explain them to them. The ones that are your responsibility to yourself should become a personal and intentional goal to achieve.

Neglecting intimacy

Physical and emotional intimacy is vital in marriage. Neglecting this aspect can create distance between partners and lead to feelings of loneliness or disconnection. Caring for others can be exhausting; however, I see physical and emotional intimacy as a way of being cared for.

Comparing your marriage to others

Every marriage is unique, and comparing your relationship to someone else’s can be detrimental. What works for one couple may not work for you, and vice versa. If you feel missing out, you can intentionally communicate those expectations and objectively evaluate what you and your partner can do.

Remember, with busy lives and responsibilities, it’s easy to forget oneself. However, it would be best if you were intentional to avoid slipping into the mistake stated here. You can be wholesome while being married. Also, remember that mistakes happen in every marriage, but recognising these common pitfalls can help women navigate their marital journey more effectively. You can build a stronger, more fulfilling marriage by being aware of these mistakes and working with your partner.

