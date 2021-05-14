Five arrested for allegedly stealing Warri-Itakpe new rail track in Delta

FIVE middle-aged men have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Delta State for allegedly vandalising the newly rehabilitated rail track of the Nigeria Railway Corporation situated along its Warri-Itakpe axis.

Police sources alleged that the suspected vandals maliciously cut several sections of the track around Kilometre 30, Adogo, Kogi State section of the rail.

Officials of the NRC reportedly discovered that the vandalisation took place two days ago.

Meanwhile, the rail project was inaugurated by the Federal Government in September 2020 and it has been transporting passengers from Itakpe in Kogi State to Warri in Delta State since its inauguration.

However, the Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah when contacted by our correspondent on the development, said the DPO at Adogo police division said he was not aware as of the time of filing this report.

