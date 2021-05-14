Iseyin elders ask Buhari to order arrest, prosecution of customs officers who allegedly killed residents

The Iseyin Elders Council (IEC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the arrest and prosecution of officers and men of Customs and Excise who allegedly killed innocent passers-by in Iseyin on Eid-el-Fitri day while allegedly chasing rice smugglers.

The IEC, through its Vice-chairman and former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Oyo State, Alhaji Bolaji Kareem, said the council identified the directive of Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba AbdulGaniyu Adekunle, that the Federal Government should restrict activities of men of Customs and Excise to designated border posts while justice should be done and families of those killed be adequately compensated.

“Iseyin Elders Council wants a probe panel to be instituted while indicted custom officers should be charged with murder. We are tired of killings of innocent, harmless, defenceless citizens of Iseyinland and Oke Ogun by officers in uniform.

“We wondered why it is only in this part of the country that men of Customs and Excise abandoned their duty posts to chase shadows and kill our law-abiding innocent people,” it said.

The council also called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to champion the course of defenceless citizens of Iseyin and Oke Ogun, in general, being killed by men of Customs and Excise, kidnappers, bandits and herdsmen.

The council commiserates with families of those killed, the Aseyin of Iseyinland and people of the town, hoping that the alleged killers will be made to face justice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Iseyin elders ask Buhari Iseyin elders ask Buhari

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Iseyin elders ask Buhari Iseyin elders ask Buhari