FirstBank cardholders record N1.18trn in transactions value during lockdown

One of Nigeria’s lenders, FirstBank of Nigeria Plc, has said transactions worth N1.8 trillion were carried out by its cardholders during the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The chief executive officer of the bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, who disclosed this in a press release revealed that bank’s 53,000 agents across the country processed about N512 billion worth of transactions with differing values during the lockdown so far, and noted that the bank was “able to actively support her customers, their families and businesses through these challenging times.”

Adeduntan reiterated the faith Nigerians have in the use of FirstBank cards, saying that during the period of the lockdown, Nigerians with FirstBank cards used them 105 million times to make payments or withdrawals worth about N1.18 trillion, as they relied on the bank to settle their banking needs.

In addition, he said that approximately 12.6 million withdrawals to the tune of N156 billion were carried out across FirstBank’s ATMs nationwide.

“Our customers made transfers over 106 million times with a total value of about N8.18 trillion across our digital channels. We have also recorded over 275,000 new sign-ups to alternative channels covering our Firstmobile, USSD and First-Online platforms,” the CEO said.

While calling on Nigerians who have not gotten the bank’s cards to do so, he assured existing customers of its relentless efforts to ensure that banking transactions continue seamlessly, adding that the pandemic will not slow down the bank’s activities and efforts at staying true to its brand promise to customers.

Adeduntan further highlighted that the contactless capability of the bank’s Visa and MasterCards support less human-to-human contact in executing transactions, in the same way that the debit cards have remained the base channel for self-onboarding to any digital channel such as USSD, Firstmobile, FirstOnline and advised customers get a debit card because of its peculiar nature to get enrolled on FirstBank’s digital channel for the best of services.

