We have quarantined 2,000 Almajirai at 3 isolation centres in Kano, says Governor

The Kano State governor, Dr. Umar Ganduje, has said that the state has quarantined 2000 Almajirai at three isolation centres of Gabasawa, Kiru and Karaye but they are yet to be found either positive or negative.

This was just as Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the Health Commissioner, said the Almajirai would be tested and those positive would be given proper treatment while those negative would be taken to their various states.

According to Ganduje, many of these Almajirai are prone to coronavirus because they lack the necessary basic sanitation and hygiene to prevent the virus.

He said these at the training of 650 healthcare workers on how to manage Almajirai and other coronavirus patients in Kano, the state capital.

“I said that the Almajirai are the breeding ground of COVID-19 because these children are so vulnerable as they are without proper sanitations, no good health, no good food and they live in a more congested place. This makes them a breeding ground,” he said.

Ganduje said that the focus of his administration is to fully integrate the Almajirai system into the formal school system in the state.

“We have now categorised the Almajirai into three: those who are from Kano, those who came from other states and those who are just roaming about and could not even identify where they came from.

“In this case, we are going to make sure that those that came from other states are fully tested and returned to their states while those from Kano would also be tested and we will integrate them into our school system and for those who don’t know where they even came from, they are our sons, we will also integrate them into our schools,” the governor said.