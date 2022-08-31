First National Summit on golf commences in Abuja

Delegates from about 70 golf clubs across Nigeria Wednesday in Abuja start the process to chart a new course for golf in the country at the First Nigeria Golf Federation Summit.

The summit which holds at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, will explore topical and critical issues related to the development and growth of golf in Nigeria.

According to the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the outcome of the summit will give a new lease of life to golf in the country.

Runsewe said the NGF will use the platform to galvanise the support and understanding of the golf captains from across the country by moving the game to a new level which also includes a youth development programme.

The NGF boss said the three-day summit will enable Nigerian golfers to network on the process of integrating Nigerian golfers into the World Handicap System (WHS) which the board of the NGF is initiating through the Royal and Ancient (R&A).

The WHS he said will allow the handicap of Nigerian golfers that are captured on the system to be recognized in any part of the world.

The Chairman of the IBB Board of Trustees, General Ibrahim Bata Haruna (rtd), will chair the occasion while the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare and Plateau State, Simon Lalong will also grace the event.

