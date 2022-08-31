Population Commission to engage corps members for 2023 census

The National Population Commission (NpopC) has disclosed plans to engage corps members as ad-hoc staff for the 2023 digital exercise.

This was even as he assured that the Commission will ensure that their welfare is prioritised.

The Commission’s Chairman, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, made the disclosure when the Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja.

According to him, engaging corps members for the exercise became imperative as the commission lacks the number of staff required for the census.

He also noted that although they would be trained by the commission on the procedures and processes, they already acquired the right discipline by the virtue of the scheme.

“We don’t have the number of staff that we need to go into the field to carry out this exercise. We have to rely on ad-hoc staff and NYSC being a National agency that promotes unity ensures that youths that graduate from tertiary institutions undergo a mandatory service for one year.

“Collaboration with them is crucial because these are highly trained Nigerians. They have acquired the necessary discipline under the supervision of NYSC.

“Using them for our activities will give it credibility,” he said.

Earlier, NYSC DG commended the opportunity given to Corps members to participate in the just concluded trial census

His words: “My purpose for coming here today is to appreciate the opportunity given to us during the recently concluded trial census where our corps members participated actively. We thank NPC for giving us the opportunity.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Six Tips To Prevent Early Breast Sagging

If you are worried about your breasts sagging, you are definitely not alone as many other women feel the same too. Breast sagging can be caused by a variety of things, such as genetics, pregnancy, size and shape, weight loss or gain, smoking, menopause, illness such as breast cancer, and so forth.

Population Commission to engage corps members for 2023 census





Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dies At 91

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91. Mr Gorbachev, who took over in 1985, is best known for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991…

Population Commission to engage corps members for 2023 census