FCTA workers barricade office over non-salary implementation, embark on indefinite strike

Staff of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), on Tuesday, barricaded the agency’s headquarters in protest of the non-implementation of a new salary structure.

The workers thereafter embarked on indefinite strike action and vowed never to return to work, until their needs are implemented.

Some of the staff who spoke to Tribune Online said the new salary structure had been approved since 2019 but was yet to be implemented by the management.

Speaking on behalf of the agency, the Assistant Director, Barr Udeme Umanah, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja gave reasons why the agency decided to embark on strike.

Umanah said: “AEPB is an autonomous agency established under AEPB Acts of 1997. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) wants AEPB to be a department under the administration. The Act provided that the Board employs staff and others can be by secondment. The Director of AEPB is determined by the FCT Minister.

“Despite the work functions that are very sensitive and hazardous, the National Salary and Income Wages Commission recommend CONHESS salary structures to AEPB. AEPB staff are grouped into two, the environment.

“The presidential committee approved the same salary structures as the National Salary and Income Wages Commission which was forwarded to FCTA in 2021.

“They commence the CONHESS salary structures in from January 2020. The Health, Agric, Social Development Secretariat, and FCT-IRS earn different salary structures if they have had any trouble.

“We gave the administration 21 days’ notice to implement the salary structures for AEPB, we gave them seven days and finally, we gave them three days’ notice. It was after the expiration of the three days notice that the Minister called us, and agreed to implement the salary structures and pleaded that we should not go on strike and that we should give them two weeks to sort it out.

“By last Friday, our two weeks notice expires and by Monday, we embarked on an indefinite strike and we are not ready to go back until they implement our salary structures,” he stated.

