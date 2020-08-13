Fire outbreak destroys plastic crates warehouse in Lagos

A fire outbreak has destroyed a plastic crates warehouse reportedly belonging to Guinness Nigeria at the Ogba area of Lagos State.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement issued to newsmen, said that the immediate cause of the outbreak could not be determined.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, noted that the presence of all emergency responders to ensure the prevention of the further spread of the outbreak.

“On arrival at the scene of the incident at 0430hrs, it was observed that a warehouse storing plastic crates which appeared to belong to Guinness Nigeria Ltd used to store plastic crates had been burnt.

“The immediate cause of the fire could not be determined.

“However, agency responders and LASG Fire Service officials are on ground to carry out a dampening exercise to forestall any spread or secondary incident,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …

FG To Deduct Money From States Over Double Taxation

THE Federal Government is set to sanction states engaging in double taxation in the country, as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to deduct money from the source from those states…

Insecurity: NGF Calls For Investigation Into Obadiah Mailafia’s Allegation

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called on security agencies to investigate the allegation by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, that “…one of the Northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in…