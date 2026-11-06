FG’s worry about Nigerians borrowing to eat

Recent revelations by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, that some Nigerians have been borrowing to feed themselves are not just confounding but heart-rending. Speaking at an event at Chatham House in London, the minister stated the obvious but depressing truth: surveys conducted by the current administration confirm that some Nigerians spend as much as 120 percent of their income on food. He explained that such households must borrow money or rely on relatives because their monthly expenses exceed their incomes. “In fact, there was a survey we did that shows that up to 120 percent of household income is spent on food. Like, how do you spend 120 percent of your income? You borrow food before the end of the month,” he said. According to him, Nigeria’s poverty rate remains above 50 percent despite an unemployment rate he put at about five percent. This highlights the challenge of the “working poor”—people who are employed yet struggle to meet basic needs. High food prices, driven by persistent inflationary pressures, are a major factor.

Despite a gradual decline in official inflation figures in recent years, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food inflation still stood at 19.6 percent in September. Nigeria’s cost-of-living realities have remained highly challenging. Rising prices of goods and declining purchasing power since 2023 have continued to squeeze households and expand the poverty line, even as incomes stagnate. Headline inflation peaked at 34.8 percent in December 2024 before easing to around 15.15 percent in December 2025 and 14.63 percent year-on-year in September 2026. Experts note that while month-on-month price increases have slowed, the cumulative effect of earlier sharp rises means that essential goods remain out of reach for many. High food prices, soaring transport, rent and utility costs remain the main drivers. These are compounded by low agricultural yields, seasonal farming patterns, insecurity, post-harvest losses from poor storage and logistics, and high transportation costs.

World Bank estimates put Nigeria’s national poverty rate at around 63 percent of the population—about 140 million people—in 2025, up from earlier estimates of 56 percent in 2023. Poverty is more prevalent in the North than the South. The national minimum wage stands at ₦70,000 per month (about $50–55), while organised labour continues to push for an increase to around ₦300,000. The minister’s claims are accurate, and his concerns are legitimate. Many will commend his openness in acknowledging the dire economic conditions facing large numbers of Nigerians. The data further confirms the difficult situation in which many citizens find themselves. It is true that life is hard and that many Nigerians are living from hand to mouth. Yet critics will argue that, rather than merely joining the lamentation, Minister Oyedele, as a policymaker, should offer concrete options to lift people out of the hole.

It is also true that high poverty figures predate the Bola Tinubu administration, even if conditions have worsened under its watch. The federal, state and local governments still have much work to do. The three tiers can achieve significant results if they work together to tackle the factors the minister identified: low agricultural yields, seasonal farming, post-harvest losses, poor storage and logistics, high transport costs, and insecurity in farming communities. A situation in which armed groups dictate what farmers can harvest or freely impose levies is deeply alarming. While we commend the minister for his frank analysis, his submissions fall short. Nigerians are not only borrowing to feed themselves and their families; many are also dying of hunger. Reports of people collapsing on the streets from hunger have become commonplace. The government of President Tinubu must rise to the occasion. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo and the administration of President Shehu Shagari launched Operation Feed the Nation and the Green Revolution to revitalise agricultural production when conditions were less severe. The Tinubu administration needs to be far more aggressive in promoting local food production to drive down costs and ease the burden on citizens.

The administration itself contributed to the current hardships by removing fuel subsidy without adequate measures to cushion the sharp rise in transportation costs and related fallouts. Although the subsidy removal has increased revenues available to the federal, state and local governments, available data indicate that these resources have largely failed to translate into improved welfare for citizens. A report by the budget monitoring civic organisation, BudgIT, noted that 34 states spent only ₦8.60 trillion of their combined approved budget of ₦35.22 trillion by the end of June 2026—just 24.4 percent of the total. “This slow execution persists despite increased fiscal resources available to the subnational governments following the removal of the petrol subsidy and other macroeconomic reforms,” the report stated. The report contained in BudgIT’s State of the States analysis stated that the conversation about the widening poverty level in Nigeria cannot end with how much money the states receive but must include how effectively they deploy available resources.

The suffering of Nigerians has accumulated over years and across different levels of government. The incumbent administration must take concrete steps to ensure that local governments begin to function effectively and that goods and living conditions become more affordable. Governments at all levels must develop workable medium- and long-term strategies to address the growing poverty in the land.