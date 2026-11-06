The concept of Al-Hasadu (envy) in Islam

In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Al-Hasad in Arabic word comes from the root ha-sa-da which means to wish for the removal of something. Al-Hasadu is defined by Imam Al-Ghazali and other scholars as: “Wishing for the removal of a blessing that Allah, the Most High, has bestowed upon another person, whether it is a religious or worldly blessing, and desiring that it should be transferred to oneself or simply disappear, even if the envious person does not obtain it.”

Religiously, Al-Hasadu, commonly translated as envy or jealousy, is one of the most dangerous spiritual diseases that afflict the human heart. It is not a minor sin or a simple bad character trait, but a destructive illness that has been condemned in the strongest terms in the Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

It is important to differentiate between Hasad and Ghibtah. Ghibtah is permissible envy or admiration where you wish to have a similar blessing as another person without wishing that the other person loses his blessing. For example, seeing a pious person who prays at night and wishing “I wish I could also be like him” – this is Ghibtah and is allowed, even praiseworthy. Hasad is when you say, “Why does he have it? He should lose it.” This is Haram.

Allah mentions Hasad in several places in the Holy Qur’an, warning us of its evil:

The First Hasad in History:

The Qur’an tells us that the first sin ever committed was because of Hasad. Iblis (Shaytan) refused to prostrate to Prophet Adam [AS] not because he didn’t know Allah’s command, but because of envy. Allah, the Most High, says: “And [mention] when We said to the angels, ‘Prostrate before Adam’; so they prostrated, except for Iblees. He refused and was arrogant and became of the disbelievers.” (Suratul Baqorah, Qur’an 2:34). Iblis said: “I am better than him. You created me from fire and created him from clay.” (Suratul Arof, Qur’an 7:12). This envy led to his eternal curse.

The First Murder on Earth:

The first crime committed on earth was also due to Hasad. The story of the two sons of Adam, Qabil and Habil. Qabil became envious of Habil because Allah accepted Habil’s sacrifice and not his. This envy led him to murder his own brother. Allah says: “And recite to them the story of Adam’s two sons, in truth, when they both offered a sacrifice [to Allah], and it was accepted from one of them but was not accepted from the other. Said [the latter], ‘I will surely kill you.’” (Suratul Maidah, Qur’an 5:27).

The Envy of the People of the Book:

Allah describes the envy of the Jews and Christians towards the Muslims. “Many of the People of the Scripture wish they could turn you back to disbelief after you have believed, out of envy from within themselves [even] after the truth has become clear to them.” (Suratul Baqorah, Qur’an 2:109).

The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) warned against Hasad in many authentic Hadiths:

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Beware of Hasad, for indeed Hasad devours good deeds just as fire devours wood.” (Sunan Abi Dawud). This is a very frightening Hadith. It means all your prayers, fasting, charity, and good deeds can be wiped away by the fire of jealousy in your heart.

In another hadith, The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Do not hate one another, do not envy one another, do not turn away from one another, but rather be servants of Allah as brothers.” (Sahih al-Bukhari and Muslim).

The Prophet (peace be upon him) also said: “There will creep upon you the disease of the nations before you: envy and hatred. Hatred is the shaver. It does not shave hair, but it shaves religion.” (At-Tirmidhi).

The Prophet (peace be upon him) also taught us that the evil eye (Al-Ayn) is a reality and it is often caused by Hasad. He said: “The evil eye is real, and if anything were to overtake the divine decree, it would be the evil eye.” (Sahih Muslim).

Scholars in Islam have classified Hasad into several levels:

Category one: The Worst Type- The person wishes for the blessing to be removed from the other person even if he does not get it himself. He just wants the other person to suffer loss. For example, a person sees someone with a successful business and prays that the business should collapse.

Category two: The person wishes for the blessing to be removed from the other person so that he can have it himself. For example, he sees someone’s position or wife or house and wishes he loses it so he can take it.

Category three: The person does not wish for the blessing to be removed, but he hates to see the person having superiority over him. He wishes to be equal to him. This is also considered blameworthy.

Category four: Ghibtah (Permissible) – The person sees a blessing and wishes to have the same without wishing the other person loses his. This is allowed. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “There is no permissible envy except in two cases: a man whom Allah has taught the Qur’an and he recites it day and night, and a man whom Allah has given wealth and he spends it in the way of Allah day and night.”

Why do people become envious? Scholars mention several root causes:

Weak Iman and Lack of Tawhid: The envious person does not truly believe that Allah, the Most High, is Ar-Razzaq, the Provider. He thinks blessings are distributed by people, not by Allah.

Love of Dunya: Excessive love for this world and competition for status, wealth, and fame.

Arrogance (Kibr): The envious person feels he is more deserving of the blessing than the other person.

Low Self-Esteem and Lack of Contentment (Qana’ah): He is never satisfied with what Allah, the Most High, has given him.

Long-Standing Enmity and Hatred: When you hate someone, you cannot bear to see good happening to them.

The Harms and Consequences of Hasad:

Al-Hasadu is not just a feeling in the heart; it has terrible consequences:

For the Individual: It makes the person live in constant sadness, anxiety, and depression. The Hasid is always in pain because he sees the blessings of others. It destroys his good deeds and makes his heart hard.

For Society: Hasad destroys brotherhood, leads to backbiting, slander, conspiracy, witchcraft, and even murder. Many families, businesses, and communities have been destroyed because of Hasad. It is the reason many people go to soothsayers and marabouts to destroy others.

For the Deen: It removes Tawakkul (reliance on Allah) and leads to questioning Allah’s Qadr (Decree).

The Cure for Al-Hasadu – How to Purify Your Heart:

So, Islam did not just diagnose the disease; it gave us the cure.

Strengthen Your Tawhid and Iman: Believe firmly that what Allah, the Most High, has given to someone was written for him, and what you have was written for you. No one can take what Allah has written for you, and you cannot take what Allah has not written for you. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Know that if the entire nation gathered to benefit you with something, they could not benefit you except with what Allah has written for you.”

Practice Qana’ah (Contentment): Be content with what Allah, the Most High, has given you. Look at those who have less than you in worldly matters, and look at those who have more than you in religious matters.

Make Dua for Your Brother: This is the most powerful cure. When you feel envy, immediately make Dua for that person. Say: “O Allah, bless him in what You have given him and increase me from Your bounty.” Shaytan will flee from you.

Give Gifts and Do Good to the Person You Envy: This is difficult for the Nafs [Soul], but it kills Hasad. If you envy someone, give him a gift, praise him in front of others.

Remember Death and the Hereafter: All worldly blessings are temporary. The real competition should be for Jannah, not for this Dunya.

Constant Dhikr and Istighfar: Keep your tongue moist with the remembrance of Allah.

Protection from the Hasid (The Envious Person):

Allah, the Most High, considered Hasad so dangerous that He dedicated an entire chapter to seeking protection from it. In Surah Al-Falaq, Allah commands us to say: “And from the evil of the envier when he envies.” (Suratul Al-Falaq, Qur’an 113:5). The scholars say Allah singled out the Hasid (envier) at the end of this Surah after mentioning general evils because of the severity of its harm.

Because the evil of the Hasid is real, Islam teaches us how to protect ourselves:

Constant recitation of Mu’awwidhatayn: Surah Al-Falaq and Surah An-Nas, three times in the morning and evening.

Recite Ayatul Kursiyy after every prayer and before sleeping.

Saying Masha Allah: When you see a blessing in yourself, your family, or your brother, say “Masha Allahu La Quwwata Illa Billah.” The Prophet (peace be upon him) said if you see something you like, you should invoke blessings for it.

Concealing Your Blessings: Not every blessing needs to be announced on social media. The Prophet Yaqub (AS) told Yusuf (AS): “O my son, do not relate your vision to your brothers or they will contrive against you a plan.” (Suratul Yusuf, Qur’an 12:5). Scholars say you can share blessings to encourage others, but you should also be wise and not expose yourself unnecessarily to envious eyes.

Tawakkul on Allah: Put your full trust in Allah, the Most High. No harm can reach you except what Allah has decreed.

Therefore, Al-Hasadu is a disease that starts in the heart but its fire burns everything around it. It was the sin of Shaytan, the cause of the first murder, and the reason many people will enter Hell. A true Muslim must constantly check his heart and purify it from this disease.

Similarly, Let us replace Hasad with love, with Dua for our brothers, with contentment, and with the belief that Allah’s distribution is the most just. If Allah, the Most High, has given your brother more than you, be happy for him and ask Allah, the Most High, from His bounty. Allah says: “And ask Allah of His bounty.” (Suratul An-Nisai, Qur’an 4:32).

May Allah purify our hearts from envy, jealousy, hatred, and arrogance. May He protect us from the evil of the envious ones and the evil eye. May He bless us with Qana’ah and make us among those who are happy for their brothers and sisters, Aamin.