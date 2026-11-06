Kano police recover stolen vehicle at church premises, hand it over to owner

Kano State Police Command has recovered a Hyundai motor vehicle stolen at the premises of St. Thomas Church on Airport Road, Kano, and handed it over to its owner.

The vehicle, a golden-coloured Hyundai with registration number LAGOS AA 444 BL, was reportedly stolen on October 25, while its owner, Mr Uchenna Emmanuel, was attending Sunday church service.

The owner, a resident of Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano, reported the incident to the police at about 3:30 p.m. on the same day after discovering that the vehicle was missing when he returned from the service.

In a statement on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said operatives of the command’s Special Intervention Squad (SIS) immediately launched an intelligence-led operation, following the complaint and the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

Kiyawa explained that the vehicle was sighted on October 26, parked in the premises of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) by unidentified persons.

He said the operatives laid an ambush to apprehend whoever had parked the vehicle, but nobody showed up to claim it.

He stressed that the vehicle was subsequently recovered on October 28 and taken to the Special Intervention Squad office for investigation before being handed over to its owner.

The statement said Emmanuel commended the police for their prompt response, professionalism and commitment, which led to the recovery of his vehicle.

He also urged vehicle owners to adopt necessary security measures, particularly when parking in public places such as churches, markets and hospitals.

The Commissioner of Police advised motorists to install security devices, including vehicle trackers and pedal or steering locks, while ensuring that their vehicles are properly locked and secured.

The command reiterated that efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects, adding that investigations into the incident were ongoing.