FG unveils data mapping report on abounding opportunities in creative sector

Kehinde Akintola
The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy on Thursday published the Creative Economy Data Mapping Report, a landmark study that provides a comprehensive overview of opportunities across Nigeria’s creative economy value chain.

The report was unveiled at the Creative Industries Economic Coordination and Investment Summit organised by the British Council in Lagos State, as part of activities to mark the 2025 Creative Economy Week.

The data mapping report highlights opportunities and areas for investment in film, music, fashion, design, digital content, tourism, and cultural infrastructure.

The report also identified areas where financing, infrastructure, and investment are most urgently required while spotlighting priority sectors with the potential to become powerful engines of economic expansion.

This marks a crucial step towards achieving the Ministry’s goal of creating two million creative economy jobs by 2030 under the Renewed Hope Agenda and serves as a roadmap for private sector actors, investors, and government agencies to navigate opportunities and drive growth in the creative and cultural sectors.

The report will serve as a practical tool for private sector actors, investors, and government agencies to navigate opportunities and drive growth in the creative and cultural sectors, providing a data-driven approach to inform decision-making.

