2027: Don’t allow yourself to be used, Wike tells Jonathan

… says Tinubu must do two terms

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to rebuff pressures to join the 2027 presidential race.

The former Rivers State Governor made the remarks on Thursday night while speaking on a Channels TV live programme, Politics Today.

Wike said the former President should not allow himself to be used to frustrate a fresh mandate for the incumbent, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “With all due respect, I don’t want to be misrepresented. Those calling Jonathan now, why didn’t they support him in 2015? They just want to use him to cause a crisis.

“I have told anybody who cares in this country. Tinubu has to finish two terms.”

Asked if his support for Tinubu, as against the speculated ambition of the former President under whom he served as Minister of State, Education and encouraged him to run as People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate in 2015, the former Rivers State governor, Goodluck Jonathan, has not informed him that he would be contesting in 2027.

He said, “There is no conflict. I have never sat down with Jonathan to say I am going to support him.”

The FCT Minister also dismissed the alarm raised by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, over increasing hunger and economic hardship in the country.

“What do you mean by hunger? There will always be. Things are improving. To say this government isn’t working or that nothing is being done, you aren’t being fair to this government. Did this hunger just start (sic) under this administration? More money is going to the states, from the Federation Account, not to Tinubu’s pocket.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

