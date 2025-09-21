FG trains students in entrepreneurship devt in 100 higher institutions

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Finance, has trained students on entrepreneurship development in no fewer than 100 higher institutions across the country.

The disclosure was made by the Assistant Director of Finance and Accounts of the Ministry, Mohammed Baba.

He was speaking on the sidelines of training lectures for the students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, over the weekend, adding that the training was carried out under the Youth Enterprise With Innovation in Nigeria (YOUWIN) programme of the Ministry.

Mohammed Baba noted that the training was a project of President Bola Tinubu, saying that the present administration saw the need to catch the ‘youth young’ so as to make them self-sustained without relying on government employment.

According to him, “We have covered more than 100 tertiary institutions, and with this initiative, the generation to come will be better.”

He added that, “They have to have entrepreneurship skills so as to be able to fall back and grow as entrepreneurs and become employers of labour in the event of not getting a white-collar job.”

Mohammed Baba explained that, “The plan A is to give theoretical knowledge, which is what we are doing now, and the plan B is to give the practical aspect, where the funding will come in the form of a grant to the entrepreneurship department, which will be shared with the most qualified entrepreneurs in schools.”

He advised the students to make the best use of the grant when it finally arrives, as they are being looked upon to become successful entrepreneurs and employers of labour to better the country’s economy.

Mohammed Baba also urged them to approach the Bank of Industry for loans to make their entrepreneurship knowledge a reality even before the coming of the federal government’s grant.

In her lecture, Mrs. Deborah Tatimi, a facilitator, said that YOUWIN is designed to inspire, equip, and encourage students to embrace entrepreneurship as a viable career option by providing them with the mindset, skills, and tools needed to build successful businesses.

This, she said, would reduce overdependence on government for jobs and help foster a culture of self-reliance, innovation, and employment.

Earlier, Alhaji Kasim Salihu, the Registrar of the Polytechnic, commended the Federal Government for selecting the institution for the training and called on the students to listen attentively, saying that entrepreneurship is key to national development.

Kasim Salihu, who assured that the students of the school were well groomed in entrepreneurship development theoretically, called on the Federal Government to come up with grants to help them actualise and practicalise their skills.

