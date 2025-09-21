Warri prison denies neglect as inmate ‘dies after refusing HIV treatment’

Tragedy struck the Okere Custodial Centre in Warri as an inmate, simply identified as David, allegedly died from complications linked to HIV after repeatedly refusing to take his prescribed medication.

The Deputy Comptroller of Prisons, DCP Richard Egbede, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview on Sunday in Warri.

He stressed that before David’s demise, prison officials and medical staff had made consistent efforts to ensure the inmate received treatment.

“We’ve been giving him the drugs all the time, but he would just keep them without taking them,” Egbede explained.

He revealed that about a month earlier, David’s health deteriorated, prompting his transfer to the Central Hospital, Warri, where he was treated and discharged after three days.

According to him, despite repeated counselling, the deceased allegedly continued to neglect his antiretroviral regimen.

Shortly before his death a fortnight ago, Egbede said David developed a mild fever and was placed on a drip within the facility.

ALSO READ:Sanwo-Olu celebrates First Lady, Remi Tinubu at 65

Egbede said his cellmates were supportive throughout the ordeal, but David’s condition worsened around 2:00 a.m., and he was rushed back to the hospital in the morning.

“Doctors placed him on oxygen, but sadly, before test results could be released, he passed away,” the prison chief said.

Egbede dismissed social media claims of neglect, insisting that the custodial centre provided adequate care throughout the illness.

“To the best of my knowledge, if he were alive today, he would testify that we took care of him,” he maintained.

The Nigerian Correctional Service is yet to issue an official statement beyond the confirmation provided by the Deputy Comptroller.

TRIBUNEONLINE